Olive Garden brings back bouquet of bread sticks for Valentine’s Day

(WSVN) - This year for Valentine’s Day, why don’t you give your partner what they really want: bread sticks.

For the second year in a row, Olive Garden is offering a special wrapper to go along with an order of bread sticks that will allow you to present your loved one with the bouquet of their dreams.

The wrappers carry messages like “My love for you is never ending,” or “We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs.”

Last year, the special wrapper for the bread sticks was only available online. This year, customers can also pick up the gift in stores starting Feb. 13.

Customers can also get a box donning a special message for their after-dinner chocolate mints.

Both the bouquet wrappers and chocolate boxes also come as a part of the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two. The dinner features a four-course menu starting at $35.

For more information or to download the template for the gifts, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.