(WSVN) - An old wine bottle that currently resides at a German museum is believed to be 1,700 years old, making it the oldest in the world.

Although the substance inside dates back to the fourth century, experts said the bottle of wine may still be drinkable.

A solidified blob of oil and wax top has kept it sealed throughout the centuries.

While most of the contents appear to be solid, there still appear to be a few sips inside.

