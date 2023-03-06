OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WSVN) — The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden posted a video on Facebook of their young Rama.

Rama, which is Sanskrit for pleasing, can be heard squealing with excitement as she played around with special vegetation as part of her enrichment.

Zoo experts said that enrichment is the act of enhancing the quality of an animal’s encounter with its environment. This causes an animal to interact with items that enact foraging or exploration behaviors.

The young elephant was born on Jan. 20, 2022, and is the fourth calf of her kind to be born at the zoo.

She belongs to a herd of multi-generational Asian elephants living at the zoo. Rama is the fourth offspring of her mother, Asha.

