Oklahoma power crews head to North Carolina to help in aftermath of hurricane

(WSVN) - Power crews from Oklahoma are making their way to North Carolina to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Nearly 40 trucks and 64 OG&E crew members headed east on Tuesday morning to help with potential power outages.

So grateful for the assistance we received from crews across the country helping with last week’s storm restoration. We’re paying it forward today by sending #BigOrange to assist @DukeEnergy in North Carolina as they prepare for potential power outages due to #HurricaneDorian. pic.twitter.com/VtwPb2NqSJ — OG&E (@OGandE) September 3, 2019

The crews are expected to arrive in Raleigh Wednesday evening.

An official with the company said Oklahoma City had received outside help with a recent storm and now they just want to pay it forward.

