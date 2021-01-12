Oklahoma police officer donates stimulus check to local restaurant

NEAR OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WSVN) — In the toughest of times, people are stepping up and showing support for one another and one Oklahoma police officer is no exception.

“I would like to donate my stimulus. It’s here in cash and I want her to take it.” said officer Jeff Morefield. “I just started crying because it has been a struggle.”

Morefield couldn’t bear to see businesses near Oklahoma City suffering because of the pandemic, so he took his $1,800 stimulus check and donated all of it to the owner of a local restaurant.

Instead of keeping the cash, the owner donated it to three more restaurants in town.

“People, I think, in 2020 forgot to give because they were so busy worrying about me, my, myself, self-preservation, and I just knew, in that instant, that God did not want me to keep it,” Morefield said. “That I was to pay it forward and he blessed me for doing that.”

The pair has been encouraging those who don’t need their stimulus checks to donate them to someone who does.

