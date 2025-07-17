MIAMI (WSVN) - A Oklahoma pediatrician and mother is now behind bars in South Florida.

36-year-old, Dr. Neha Gupta was extradited to Miami to face a first-degree murder charge. She’s accused of killing her daughter, Aria Talathi, at a rental home in El Portal last month.

Investigators said she claimed the 4 year-old drowned in the pool but an autopsy revealed signs of smothering.

