TULSA, Okla. (WSVN) — A woman has been arrested after her young daughter gave birth to a baby who, police said, was fathered by a man twice her age.

Tulsa Police announced the arrest of Desiree Castaneda, Thursday.

Officers say Castaneda is the mother of a 12-year-old girl who was impregnated by 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara.

Police said they originally responded to a hospital on July 14 regarding a report of a potential rape of a pregnant 12-year-old girl who was in labor. Officers said when they arrived, they spoke to Miranda-Jara, who said he and the girl had been in a relationship since October 2020 and that he was the father of the girl’s baby.

Police said later investigation revealed that the victim’s mother and other family members were aware of the relationship between Miranda-Jara and the girl.

Police said the family allowed the relationship to continue, and that photos show that the family even threw a baby shower for Miranda-Jara and the victim.

Castaneda has since been charged with child neglect and enabling child sex abuse. Miranda-Jara was also arrested earlier this month and faces a charge of first-degree rape of a minor.

Police said the victim’s father is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for rape in an unrelated case.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.