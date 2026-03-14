A fiery crash in Kentucky left fire crews fighting a major blaze on an interstate highway after a car crashed into an oil tanker Friday.

The crash shut down the major highway as firefighters fought the blaze and doused the flames.

The fire sparked near the Cincinnati border, with two children being rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the oil tanker is expected to be OK.

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