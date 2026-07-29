NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices got back to jumping, while sinking technology stocks dragged Wall Street lower amid uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve will do to get high inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Wednesday after briefly erasing all of an earlier drop of 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 2.2%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.7%. More drops for recent AI winners including Nvidia, Micron Technology and AMD weighed on the stock market. In oil trading, the price of Brent crude leaped 7.3% to settle above $88 per barrel.

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