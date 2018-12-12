Ohio woman’s cancer disappears after participating in clinical trial

(WSVN) - An Ohio woman is now cancer-free after she took part in a groundbreaking clinical trial.

According to Fox 8, 66-year-old Denise Keenan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009, and went in and out of remission several times over the years after trying several treatment methods.

“I started getting used to the idea of not being here anymore,” Keenan said.

However, in August, Keenan had a major breakthrough after she took part in a clinical trial at Seidman Cancer Center at University Hospitals. Keenan was the first patient to receive CAR T-cell Therapy, which is a special treatment that re-engineers T-cells to seek out and kill cancer cells.

Just 30 days after receiving the treatment, which is delivered in a single syringe, doctors said they can find no trace of cancer in her body.

“We collect the patient’s cells, they get modified with a particular virus that introduces the genetic modification over 12 to 14 days,” Dr. Paolo Caimi, the trial’s lead investigator told Fox 8.

However, Caimi said that Keenan is not in the clear yet.

“The jury’s still out as far as how long this is gonna last, because they just don’t have a lot of long term data,” Caimi said.

However, Keenan said for right now, she will enjoy being cancer-free.

“The future is unknown, so just enjoy the moment. I think you’re a lot happier if you can do that,” she said.

According to Fox 8, doctors don’t know why some patients respond better to the treatment than others since the trial is still in early stages. However, they said the treatment appears to be promising, especially for cancer of the blood and organs.

