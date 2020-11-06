Ohio woman makes history as department’s first openly gay sheriff

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSVN) — An Ohio woman has made history as the first openly gay sheriff in her department’s history.

According to Fox News, Charmaine McGuffey was elected the new sheriff at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, beating her opponent Bruce Hoffnauer.

This win comes after McGuffey beat her former boss, Jim Neil, in the Democratic primary.

McGuffey said while she was at the office, she was bullied and ultimately fired over her sexual orientation.

McGuffey told People that she was fired in 2017 by Neil after an investigation into complaints that she created a hostile work environment. Neil told People that after interviews with 31 people, McGuffey was reassigned, but she was let go when she didn’t show up to the new assignment.

McGuffey sued the sheriff’s office, saying her male colleagues received preferential treatment and that she was fired because of her criticism of the agency, being openly gay and failing to conform to traditional female stereotypes.

The lawsuit remains pending in federal court.

