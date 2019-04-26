Ohio woman arrested for the 3rd time in six months

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WSVN) — An Ohio woman has been arrested for the third time in just six months.

According to Fox 8, 27-year-old Alyssa Zebrasky was arrested on an out-of-county warrant, Tuesday.

Zebrasky is no stranger to the law. She was arrested in December after she was accused of shoplifting and drug possession.

During that arrest, officers discovered that she had a warrant to for failing to appear on a separate charge in another city.

