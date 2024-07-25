CLEVELAND, Ohio (WSVN) — A pair of teen brothers working as garbage collectors are making a difference in their Ohio neighborhood.

Brothers Drevian Arrington and Andre Willis wake up each morning, bags in hand, to pick up garbage off the sidewalks and lawns of their neighborhood near Cleveland, Ohio. They even help neighbors who need help moving their trash cans to the curb and back.

The brothers were inspired by a TikTok page dedicated to developing money-making ideas. They would go on to start a summer business called The Trash Boys.

Besides making money, the brothers pick up trash to give their neighbors a helping hand.

“I see people struggling a lot with taking their trash cans to the curb and back, so we decided to start it, start a business, and help people around,” said Arrington.

“You know, it just looks a lot better, cleaner, feels better, and it’s our home,” said Willis.

Not only do they move the trash cans to the curb; the brothers also do beautification jobs.

They’re now working to register their business with the state.

