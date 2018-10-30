Ohio teen accused of raping 6-year-old girl on school bus

Deputies in Ohio have arrested a teenage boy accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl on a school bus.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the 15-year-old was a “bus helper” tasked with assisting younger students to help them get off at the correct bus stop.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said the boy assaulted the young girl on October 24. The child told her parents, who then called authorities.

Deputies arrested the teen, charging him with rape and gross sexual imposition. WHIO reports the sheriff’s office said the suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center while they investigate if there are other victims.

“There were indicators from the sheriff that the perpetrator may have done things with other students on the bus,” said Dave Harmon, superintendent of Benjamin Logan Schools to WSYX.

Harmon said the incident happened outside the view of the bus driver, who he described as “completely distraught” about what happened.

Families were notified by both a letter and a robocall.

