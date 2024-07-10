UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WSVN) — An Ohio man’s life was saved after police officers rushed to help him inside their police station.

On June 30 around 4 a.m., a 22-year-old man, who was bleeding heavily from a wound on his arm, stumbled into the lobby of the University Circle Police Department and collapsed.

The investigation later revealed the man lost the keys to his Cleveland apartment and ripped open his arm when he broke a window to get inside.

Fortunately for the victim, police dispatcher Donna Burrell heard him fall and alerted officers on duty that he was in the lobby.

University Circle Police Officer Anthony Battista rushed to help the man, who did not speak English and was in distress.

“Semi-unconscious on the ground, blood all over the place, and he was unable to speak or tell them what was going on,” said University Circle Police Sgt. Chris Hovan.

Officer Battista applied pressure to the wound, and with assistance from Hovan, was then able to place a tourniquet on the victim’s arm and put a clotting agent on the wound to stem the flow of blood.

“So important, because we don’t know the amount of blood that he had lost prior to being there,” said Hovan.

Paramedics then arrived, and the victim was taken to the emergency room.

The quick actions of the dispatcher and the two officers played a major role in the man’s eventual recovery.

“In a case like this, every second, every minute, you know, it matters, to help save a life,” said Hovan.

The police department plans to nominate the two officers and dispatcher for their local lifesaving awards.

