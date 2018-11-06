Ohio police close down strip club that accepted food stamps for drugs and lap dances

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSVN) — Ohio State officials have closed down a strip club that was accused of accepting food stamps as payment for drugs and lap dances.

Ohio State Police said they started investigating Sharky’s Lounge in May 2017.

Detectives said during the investigation, undercover officers used food stamps to pay for lap dances and drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine and methamphetamines.

During the five-month investigation, investigators exchanged a total of $2,404.87 in food stamps.

Multiple employees were also arrested and hit with drug and corruption charges.

