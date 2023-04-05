PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSVN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday about a herd of goats running near Interstate 270 in Prairie Township.

Deputies quickly responded to the scene and found two lost and lonely goats in the midst of the chaos.

Without hesitation, the deputies rescued the goats from the busy street and made sure they were safe. The animals were then transported to a local farm where they can live comfortably.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is proud of its deputies for their quick response and their efforts to protect and serve all members of the community, including its furry residents.

