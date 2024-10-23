MIAMI (WSVN) - An Ohio mother was arrested and charged after traveling out of state and leaving her three children home alone for days to accompany a friend who was getting a liposuction in Miami, authorities say.

The 32-year-old mom who lives near Cleveland is now facing potential jail and if wasn’t for a concerned teacher, police may have never known the children were alone.

“She kind of reported to her teacher that she talked to mom on the camera last night and that mom ordered them uber eats and left it at the door,” said the police.

The prosecuting attorney Michael Maloney was horrified when he got the case.

“Remote work is one thing remote mom is another,” said Maloney.

Eventually police tracked down the grandmother.

“Do they always stay here like this?” asked an officer.

“No my daughter friends in the hospital,” the grandmother replied.

The mom, Domonique Knowles, was out of state.

Police were able to prove she spent two nights in Miami, only taking her 8-month-old son with her and leaving her three other kids at home.

“She lied. We have pretty good technology and pretty trained detectives. They showed her leaving Hopkins Airport, timed the calls showing mom at an airport in Miami and when mom was confronted with that, she changed her story and said something about having to be in Miami because her friend needed liposuction surgery,” said Maloney.

Knowles was found guilty of child endangerment earlier this month.

She’ll stand before a judge today for sentencing where she could face up to six months behind bars.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.