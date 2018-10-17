Ohio mom accused of making porn with 3-year-old daughter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WSVN) — A mother from Ohio is being extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges of making pornographic material with her 3-year-old daughter.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office says 26-year-old Kayla Parker faces felony charges after a search warrant found hundreds of videos and photos of the toddler in various stages of undress.

Parker is accused of creating child porn with her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old David Carbonaro, when the two lived in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Authorities executed the search warrant on Carbonaro’s home and arrested him. Officers in Ohio then apprehended Parker after Carbonaro identified her and the toddler to agents.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Parker told investigators she had left her daughter alone in a bedroom with Carbonaro numerous times, claiming he took the photos and videos. But authorities said one of the files showed a woman’s hand reaching inside the 3-year-old’s underwear.

Parker faces multiple charges, including the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, endangering the welfare of a child and indecent assault.

