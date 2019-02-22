Ohio man punches attorney after receiving 47-year prison sentence

(WSVN) - An Ohio man reportedly punched his defense attorney after a judge sentenced him to 47 years in prison.

Forty-two-year-old David Chislton was given the nearly five-decade sentence on almost two dozen charges, Cleveland.com reported.

Witnesses said Chislton used his two handcuffed fists to strike lawyer Aaron Brockler in the face, Tuesday.

Deputies were seen on body camera footage rushing to take him down.

“It was pretty fun,” Brockler said, according to Cleveland.com.

Chislton was given the decades-long sentence after he pleaded guilty to “assaulting his girlfriend and setting fire to the Miles Landing apartment complex in Warrensville Heights in 2017,” WKYC reported.

He received two years of credited time served for being behind bars since his 2017 arrest, Cleveland.com reported.

