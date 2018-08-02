Ohio man gets citation after breaking car window to save 2 dogs

PARMA, Ohio (WSVN) — A man in Ohio received a citation after he said he rescued two dogs that were locked in a hot car.

Richard Hill said on Facebook that he was walking into Walmart when he noticed two dogs locked in a car. Police said it was 78 degrees outside at the time.

While waiting on police, Hill said he broke the car window to free the dogs. The Associated Press reports that officers arrived two minutes after Hill broke the window.

However, even though Hill freed the dogs, he still received a citation for criminal damaging. Hill wrote in part, “The [officer] said I needed to wait for him so I am being charged with criminal damage.”

Police Sgt. Dan Ciryak believed Hill had good intentions but “he should have waited a little more.”

Hill plans on fighting the charge.

