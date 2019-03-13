Ohio man chooses to only drink beer during Lent

(WSVN) - An Ohio man took Lent to a whole new level by giving up just about everything except for beer.

Del Hall, who says he’s an Army veteran, admitted he’s a bit nervous about the challenge, WKRC reports.

“I was number one in my class in the Army, I’ve run a full marathon before, 26.2 miles, I’ve done big challenges, but this seems very daunting,” he said. “So I’m just curious if I’m up to the challenge, if I’m going to be able to do it or not.”

Inspired by practices in the 1600s, Hall said his diet is modeled after one practiced by monks during that era.

“Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread, and that’s what they call it,” Hall said.

But he won’t be limited to just one type of beer.

“I’m going to have all styles of beer,” he said.

The beer connoisseur is documenting his journey on social media, which includes updates on his weight and mood.

