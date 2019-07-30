Ohio hospital giving out Baby Shark onesies to infants born during Shark Week

CINCINNATI (WSVN) — An Ohio hospital is celebrating a Shark Week of their own.

The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati teamed up with the Newport Aquarium to create their own Baby Shark Week. The event is a spin on the Discovery Channel’s popular Shark Week.

Fins up, it’s #BabySharkWeek @ChristHospital & @NewportAquarium! Babies born at Christ Hospital 7/28-8/3 will receive a limited-edition onesie & 2 tickets to Newport Aquarium! Get in on all the shark-tastic happenings: https://t.co/Br7bSGRXrO#SharkSummer #ThisChangesEverything pic.twitter.com/KsrRzujhSy — The Christ Hospital Health Network (@ChristHospital) July 28, 2019

To celebrate, the hospital is giving a Baby Shark onesie to every baby born at the hospital between July 28 and Aug. 3.

The hospital will also be activating baby shark filters on Snapchat at The Christ Hospital’s Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township birthing centers and the Newport Aquarium.

