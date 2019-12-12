Officials warn of ‘walnut-sized’ mass on Christmas tree that can contain hundreds of praying mantis eggs

(WSVN) - If you happen to find something that looks like a walnut on your Christmas tree, you may want to cut it off and take it outside.

According to Erie County, Ohio, that mass is actually a cluster of hundreds of praying mantis eggs.

Officials shared a photo showing a mass, saying they can contain between 100 and 100 eggs.

“Don’t bring them inside. They will hatch and starve!” the post read.

Officials recommend taking the mass outside.

