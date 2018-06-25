Officials warn about snakes found in pool noodles

(WSVN) - Firefighters have begun warning residents in Arizona after rattlesnakes were found … inside pool noodles.

According to Fox 19, a family getting ready to go inside a pool grabbed two pool noodles and that’s when a snake emerged from one of them. Along with the snake came several babies inside the noodle, as well.

“It’s ungodly hot out and snakes are just looking for somewhere to hide,” Greyson Getty of Rattlesnake Solutions said to Fox 19.

Getty said those with pool toys should keep them perched high in the garage or in a closed plastic container.

“The best thing you can do to prevent snakes is prevent snakes. So, prevent their food, prevent their water, and prevent them from even being able to get in,” said Getty to Fox 19.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.