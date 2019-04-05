Officials search for gunman who fatally shot bald eagle

MONTICELLO, Ark. (WSVN) — Officials are searching for the person who fatally shot a bald eagle in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are conducting a joint investigation into the death of a female bald eagle.

The eagle’s body was found near a nest, and it’s believed to have been tending the nest at the time of her death.

The bird was taken to the Little Rock Zoo, where veterinary staff determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Officials have offered a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.