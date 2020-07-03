Officials: NYC man using illegal fireworks set own house on fire

NEW YORK (WSVN) — Officials in New York City have arrested a man accused of setting his own house on fire with illegal fireworks.

Video shows the moment a man, identified as 36-year-old Damien Bend, was lighting illegal fireworks in the driveway of a Brooklyn home.

According to the WPIX, the home belongs to Bend.

At one point, one of the fireworks flies through an open window into the home, starting a fire.

The fire is seen burning for several minutes before the flames are finally noticed. One of the group members is seen using a garden hose in an attempt to control the flames, but the fire ultimately spreads.

The fire grew and damaged another home before it was put out by firefighters. No injuries were reported.

Bend now faces an arson charge.

