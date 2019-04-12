Officials: New Orleans police officer shot, wounded

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials say a New Orleans police officer has been shot and wounded in the leg.

In a brief statement, police said an officer sustained a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Jonathan Fourcade of the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services told The New Orleans Advocate that the officer had a leg wound that was serious but not considered life-threatening.

The officer has not been identified, and no further details of how the shooting unfolded have been released.

A gas station in the area of the shooting was encircled in yellow police tape as patrol cars with lights flashing parked nearby.

