Officials: Missing Cornell University freshman from South Florida found dead

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have recovered the body of a South Florida teen who had gone missing from Cornell University during his first semester at the Ivy League school.

According to Cornell University Police, 18-year-old Antonio Tsialas had been last seen at an event, at around 9:30 p.m., Thursday. His parents reported him missing the next day.

According to school officials, his body was recovered inside the Fall Creek gorge, Saturday evening.

Detectives are investigating, but officials said no foul play is suspected.

Tsialas was a first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences at the Ithaca, N.Y. campus.

A statement issued by Cornell spokesperson Ryan Lombardi reads in part, “Described as a thoughtful and smart student, Antonio was outgoing in nature and was actively involved in the Cornell Mundial F.C. club soccer team. He had recently become a campus tour guide.”

Stephanie “Penny” Townsend, Head of School at Ransom Everglades in Coconut Grove, confirmed Tsialas was part of their Class of 2019.

In his statement, Lombardi wrote, “I offer our most sincere condolences to Antonio’s family and friends. Words cannot adequately convey our thoughts, so please join me in keeping them in our hearts as they struggle with this loss.”

New York State Police assisted Cornell University Police in the search for the missing freshman.

