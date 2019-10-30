Officials: Man shoots brother 12 times during argument

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting his brother a total of 12 times during an argument near 29th and Clybourn on Saturday, Oct. 26.

MILWAUKEE (CNN) — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting his brother a total of 12 times during an argument near 29th and Clybourn on Saturday, Oct. 26.

According to a criminal complaint, Jovanni Walls has a young child with his brother’s girlfriend.

Authorities say on Oct. 26, Walls, his child’s mother, and his brother were in an argument about the baby. While walking to a bus stop on Wisconsin Avenue – outside The Milwaukee Food Mart — investigators say the confrontation escalated.

Investigators say that’s when Walls’ pulled out a gun and shot his brother multiple times while stating, “I will [expletive] kill you.”

Walls’ brother sustained 12 gunshot wounds. He survived.

After police arrived, Walls returned to the scene and turned himself in.

Walls has been charged with first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

