NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Metro Fire is working to figure out what caused part of a parking garage on 6th and Commerce to catch fire and collapse overnight.

The call went out just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. This was a 2-alarm garage fire connected to the Renaissance Hotel.

Several cars caught fire and the hotel had to be evacuated. The building has been deemed unsafe and no one is allowed to enter at this time.

The Main Library is closed today following the fire. Garage parkers are encouraged to park in the garage at 4th Ave N at Commerce.

Officials report no injuries.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.