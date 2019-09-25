Officials: Inmate received drugs, cellphone through drone delivery

CLEVELAND (WSVN) — Authorities in Ohio have released video they say shows the moment a jail inmate received contraband through a drone delivery.

According to WEWS, Cuyahoga County Jail in Ohio released the video showing the inmate in an outdoor recreation area looking to the sky before dashing forward in an attempt to catch something falling from above.

The object hits the ground, and the inmate is seen quickly picking it up, wrapping it in a shirt before walking off.

According to authorities, the object was a satchel containing marijuana and a cellphone.

So far, no additional charges have been filed against the inmate and the person operating the drone has not been identified.

