Officials: At least 7 injured in Colorado school shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say at least seven people have been injured and two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a suburban Denver school.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman told reporters Tuesday that there could be a third suspect in the school, which is still being searched.

Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza. Avoid area. Media go to north side of AMC — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and medical helicopters have landed.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

It’s near a sheriff’s department substation, and authorities responded quickly and in force to the shooting.

Students are being taken from the school to be reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation center.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.