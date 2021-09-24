DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says it’s now empty.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said at a news conference Friday that the clearing of the camp was “phenomenal news.”

It comes just days after nearly 15,000 migrants gathered under the bridge that connects Del Rio and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. The number peaked Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing trying to seek asylum.

Many face expulsion to their home country.

