Officials: Active shooter at Virginia Beach Municipal Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WSVN) — City officials have confirmed there is an active shooter at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, local news outlets are reporting.

Local news station WAVY is reporting the subject has not been apprehended, according to Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen.

Hansen said he has witnessed people coming out of the public utilities department in need of medical treatment.

An employee who worked at the building told WAVY that he found a woman in a stairwell covered in blood.

Officials have not provided a number of injured victims.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.