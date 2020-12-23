Officials: 2 rescued, 2 injured after explosion in downtown Baltimore

(WSVN) - Two people were injured and two others were rescued from a scaffold following an explosion in downtown Baltimore.

Wednesday morning, officials said two workers were trapped on the platform at the time of the blast.

Video footage showed the platform hanging and swinging on the side of a building.

There is a report of an explosion with Fire at 110 W Fayette. Motorist are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes in this part of Downtown. @BaltimoreFire is on the scene. — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) December 23, 2020

Two victims have since been treated on scene for burns. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Rescue crews have since recovered the other two victims from the scaffold.

Authorities and rescue personnel are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

