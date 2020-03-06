Officers throw surprise birthday party for baby girl after giving mother ride home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — Two officers in Georgia are being recognized for going above and beyond for a woman and her baby girl.

Gwinnett County Police shared video on Twitter showing the heartfelt gesture.

During a random audit of police body cam videos, a supervisor found this interaction (Jan. 10) between Sgt. Nick Boney, Ofc. Jimmy Wilson, and a woman whose daughter had just turned one. The woman was holding a bouquet of balloons trying to get home to her family on a cold night. pic.twitter.com/3pZKa2vGbB — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 4, 2020

The video shows the officers, identified as Sgt. Nick Boney and officer Jimmy Wilson stopping to help a woman standing on the side of the road in the cold.

Boney offers the woman a ride home, and the woman accepts, telling him she was trying to make it home so she could celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

As Boney escorts the woman to her car, he has Wilson go and pick up a birthday cake for the girl.

Once they make it to the family’s home, they surprise the family with the birthday cake.

The officers stick around and greet the woman’s children and also sing “Happy Birthday.”

According to Fox 5, the caring moment was found during an audit of body camera footage, and the officers did not tell their superiors about the moment.

