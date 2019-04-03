Officers surprise bullied 9-year-old after no one shows up for birthday party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mo. (WSVN) — Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department made a bullied 9-year-old’s birthday one to be remembered.

The department took to Facebook to explain how it all started, when Officer Lynema witnessed a young boy chasing a bus before school.

After he witnessed the bus leave without the child, Lynema asked the boy if he needed help.

The boy, Thomas Daniel, told the officer his mother did not have a car to which the officer got permission from Daniel’s mother and gave him a ride to school.

During their car ride together, Thomas shared that it was his birthday and he invited Lynema to his party after school. He also disclosed that he gets bullied at school, so he felt that no one was going to show up.

Lynema arrived to the party and found that Thomas’ suspicions were true. None of his classmates showed up to the party.

The following day, Lynema and other officers surprised Thomas when he got off of the bus after school with a Krispy Kreme donut cake, presents and a singing quartet.

“This is the best birthday ever!” police said Thomas told them.

The officers plan on attending Thomas’ birthday party next year and jokingly asked for an invite that’s not as last-minute. “We wouldn’t want to miss it!” they said.

