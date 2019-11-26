Officers mourn loss of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that spilled from truck

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WSVN) — A police department in Georgia is in mourning after dozens of Krispy Kreme doughnuts were tragically lost after they spilled off a truck.

Brookhaven Police shared photos showing the casualties after the treats fell from a truck as it drove down the road.

“BPD rushed to the scene, but to no avail. We found total carnage; donuts scattered along the curb and into gutter- THE GUTTER, people!!” police wrote on Facebook.

Officers said despite their “stellar” response time, they couldn’t beat the five second rule.

“We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss,” officers wrote. “As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers.”

Police finished off the tongue-in-cheek post asking that the public keep the department in their thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time, followed by the hashtags #OnlyHalfKidding #TheyLookedDelicious #WeKnowItsAstereotype #NoShame #DonutsMakeEveryoneHappy #🍩🍩🍩.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.