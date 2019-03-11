Officers, K9 partners visit girl with inoperable brain tumor

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl with a potentially fatal brain tumor got a boost of support from some furry law enforcement officers.

Emma Mertens loves dogs, so more than 30 human officers with their K9 partners paid Emma a visit at her home in Hartland. The officers came from across southeastern Wisconsin to surprise the girl over the weekend.

West Allis Police Officer Rick Orlowski tells WTMJ-TV that Emma’s eyes “were the size of saucers” when the officers pulled up. He says she couldn’t stop smiling.

Emma has an inoperable diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma tumor, or a DIPG tumor. A family friend had posted a request on social media for people to send photos of their dogs. Emma’s family says she has since received thousands of letters and photos from around the world.

