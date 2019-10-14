Officers comfort frightened girl after crash by letting her paint their nails

WEST POINT, Utah (WSVN) — Officers took a unique approach to calm a little girl who was scared after a car crash.

North Davis Fire District responded to the scene of a crash, Saturday.

Among the people involved included a young girl who was uninjured, but was very scared from the incident.

After noticing that the girl was holding bottles of fingernail polish, two officers started talking to her about the nail polish and asked her if she would paint their nails.

Within minutes, the child calmed down and was lost in painting the officers’ nails.

“Great job Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd for providing awesome customer service to one of our young citizens,” firefighters wrote on Facebook.

