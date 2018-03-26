Officer shot, another injured during standoff in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has been shot in an exchange of gunfire that led to a standoff at a home.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said during a news conference early Monday that the shooting occurred late Sunday as officers responded to an “urgent call” at a housing duplex.

Manley says officers initially didn’t find anything amiss and were preparing to leave when a shot was fired from inside the home.

Manley says one officer was shot in the arm, while a second officer was hurt as they rushed to escape the gunfire.

A robot was later used to breach the front door of the duplex. Manley says the suspect was fatally shot early Monday when he stepped outside with a woman.

Manley didn’t explain what prompted officers to shoot the man. The woman was unharmed.

Manley says the officers are expected to recover.

