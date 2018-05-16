Officer shoots gunman at northern Illinois high school

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a police officer has shot and wounded a gunman at a northern Illinois high school.

The Dixon city manager Danny Langloss says police confronted a male with a gun on Dixon High School property about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Langloss did not provide the gunman’s name or age, and his connection to the school has not been confirmed.

Langloss says the gunman shot at an officer who returned fire and hit him. He is in custody with what Langloss described as non-life-threatening injuries.

All schools in the city about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Chicago have been placed on lockdown while the shooting is investigated.

