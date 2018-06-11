Officer rescues toddler running on side of Illinois highway

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WSVN) — An officer is being honored for rescuing a toddler he spotted running on the side of a busy highway in a Chicago suburb last month.

Naperville Police said the little boy “escaped his mother’s watchful eye” and got out of his house.

Sgt. Anthony Mannino was on patrol when he saw the child running on the side of Route 59, so he used his patrol car to block traffic.

Mannino then got out on foot and chased after the boy, managing to quickly get him to safety as cars and tractor-trailers sped by.

The boy was thankfully unhurt and returned to his family.

The department presented Sgt. Mannino on Thursday with their “Life Saving Award” for his actions.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.