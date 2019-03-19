Officer helps 12-year-old with autism find teddy bear after receiving 911 call

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WSVN) — When a 12-year-old boy with autism lost his beloved teddy bear, he knew who to call for help.

According to WPIX, 12-year-old Ryan Paul called 911 after he lost his teddy bear.

“My teddy bear fell down again. Don’t worry I’ll rescue you again. Goodbye again. See you again,” 12-year-old Ryan Paul can be heard saying on the 911 call.

The department called back and Ryan’s father, Robert Paul, answered the phone. When Robert realized what happened, he explained that there wasn’t an emergency. However, Woodbridge Township police responded anyway due to their policy of investigating hang-up calls.

Officer Khari Manzini arrived minutes later and helped Ryan locate his cherished stuffed animal.

Manzini, who is a rookie cop for the department, was well equipped for the situation: he had received training from POAC Autism Services.

“Whenever we can use that training to make sure that not only do we keep ourselves safe, but those folks that we’re helping out safe, you know it makes a great difference,” Manzini said.

“He just couldn’t have been more accommodating or understanding. He was really great,” Robert said.

As it turned out, Ryan’s teddy bear had fallen on the side of his bed. His father also said that he has explained to Ryan that a missing teddy bear is not a real emergency.

