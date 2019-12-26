Officer brought to tears after being gifted with stuffed replica of fallen K9

PASCO, Wash. (WSVN) — A Washington police officer was brought to tears after he was given a special keepsake of his fallen K9.

Pasco Police officer Josh Madsen lost his beloved K9 partner Lemon earlier this month.

Police said Lemon died after suffering a medical crisis, just weeks after he was retired from the force.

Police said during his eight years of service, Lemon assisted with the takedown of multiple suspects and had been a part of multiple drug busts in the area.

One of the lives Lemon touched was that of Cassandra Berg and her family, and when they learned of his passing, they planned a special surprise for Madsen.

Berg and her family took several pictures of Lemon and had them sent off to create a smaller stuffed version of the K9 to give to Madsen.

Berg posted video to Facebook showing Madsen opening his gift and tearing up upon seeing the replica of his beloved pup.

“This officer helped us out so much in our time of need so it was so awesome to give back to him something so special,” Berg wrote.

