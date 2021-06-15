SEATTLE (WSVN) — An off-duty Seattle police officer lost her life while she was working to help people involved in a car crash.

According to the Seattle Police Department, Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris was driving home after finishing her shift, Sunday, when she came across a multi-vehicle crash on the highway.

“Even out of uniform Officer Harris remained committed to the Seattle Police Department’s mission of community caretaking and pulled over to check on the motorists involved in the collision,” the department said.

Police said as Harris was outside of her vehicle, another passing driver struck and killed her.

According to Q13 Fox, the person who struck Harris remained at the scene. However, investigators said Harris’ personal vehicle was stolen from the scene. It was later found abandoned and is currently being held for evidence.

Investigators are now searching for the person who stole the vehicle.

Seattle police said Harris leaves behind her fiancé and his daughters, who they said she referred to as her “bonus daughters.”

