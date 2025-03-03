BOSTON (WBZ) — An off-duty officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man inside the Chick-fil-A on Boylston Street in Boston.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said that two people ran inside the restaurant while being chased by a man wielding a knife. They said the man was trying to stab the two people. An off-duty Boston Police officer was in the fast food restaurant at the time, identified himself, and told the man to drop his weapon. The knife-wielding man did not drop his weapon, and the off-duty officer shot him, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

The armed man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The police officer was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but he did not have any life-threatening injuries, according to Cox.

Cox and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that they are investigating if the incident may have begun in a larger area than just the Chick-fil-A. Police are asking the public to come forward if they witnessed the incident or may have any video. They ask people to call them at 617-343-4470.

Boylston Street, between Dartmouth Street and Claredon Street, was closed for several hours after the incident but has now reopened. The District Attorney’s office will be handling the investigation.

“Any instance of violence is deeply impactful,” Mayor Michelle Wu said at the press conference. She said that there would be trauma services available for those who experienced the incident in the one of the “busier parts of the city.”

People in the area were shaken by the incident.

“It’s definitely a dangerous situation to be in. I mean, as college students living in the city, you want to be aware of these things, and in a city where you don’t have a car, walking from place to place, it can make it very dangerous. So it’s concerning,” Nicole Henninger said.

“I was surprised to find out especially in this area because walking down during the day, I wouldn’t have assumed, from being out of town, that certain events like this would happen,” visitor Angelina Brown said.

There is no more information available.

