Off-duty New Mexico firefighter shields woman from gunfire

ESPANOLA, N.M. (WSVN) — An off-duty firefighter jumped into action when it came to protecting a woman during a gun fight in New Mexico.

Espanola Police shared surveillance video on Facebook showing Espanola firefighter Enrico Trujillo rushing into a convenience store and shielding a customer from gunfire.

Shortly after, both Trujillo and the woman get up and flee to safety in the back of the store.

Authorities said the gunfire stemmed from a fight outside of the store.

Trujillo later said he didn’t even think twice when it came to shielding the woman.

