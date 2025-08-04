SAN ANTONIO (WSVN) — A trip to the aquarium took a frightening turn for a 6-year-old boy in Texas when a giant octopus inside a touch tank left him with a string of suction bruises.

Britney Taryn said she has taken her son Leo and his brother to the San Antonio Aquarium multiple times since 2022. When they went last month, the concerned mother said they were encouraged to touch the octopus.

But this time, things took a turn.

“Leo put his arm in the tank, and the octopus wrapped his tentacles around him and wouldn’t let go,” she said.

Taryn said she screamed for help, but saw no employees nearby.

“When the first employee wasn’t able to remove the tentacle from him, he called for backup, and they brought ice packs to kind of distract the octopus,” she said.

Taryn said it took three employees to free her son.

“When they were finally able to do that — it was about five minutes from the time stamps in my pictures — Leo stood around and watched to see if the octopus was OK,” she said.

It was a tense and unexpected encounter with the sea creature for this family, to say the least.

“I did ask [Leo] if it hurt, and he said no. His biggest concern was for the octopus,” said Taryn. “So, I guess it happened really quickly. I guess I was a little just shocked that it was happening at all, I guess, just because we’ve been interacting with this octopus for years.”

The octopus left suction bruises on Leo’s arm, but the boy said the only pain he feels is for the octopus.

“We have now learned that this octopus is in senescence, so it’s probably not going to be around for very much longer, so we did go say goodbye to it to make sure he had the chance for closure,” said Taryn. “But before that happens, we really do want – our biggest goal is to save this octopus and the animals in the aquarium.”

Craig Pelke, who works at the San Antonio Zoo, said octopuses are usually gentle.

“Based on my experience with the octopus and what I saw, I can’t help but think that that the octopus was maybe, I think, just overstimulated,” he said.

The aquarium was found to be in compliance in its latest inspection report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

